Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

article

Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week.

With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark to adjacent states including Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re thrilled to continue our growth in new markets to provide quality fresh food, beverages and support to new friends and neighbors," said John Poplawski, Vice President of Real Estate for Wawa. "We are excited to expand beyond our current operating area and look forward to serving the community come 2025 and beyond."

In addition to the Nashville location, Wawa says they could potentially open up 40 new stores in that market in the future.

As the company continues to expand, 54 new stores are set to open in 2022. For more information about upcoming stores and openings, you can visit their website.