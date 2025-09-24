Texans release former Eagles CB CJ Gardner-Johnson after behind the scenes friction: report
PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl LIX champion CJ Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after just three games.
His release comes after the 27-year-old reportedly complained about his role with the Texans and he even asked about being traded.
The backstory:
CJ Gardner-Johnson's stint in Houston lasted just three games before the outspoken cornerback was released amid reported "friction behind the scenes."
Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles' league-leading defense last year, tying a career-high in interceptions with six.
He was traded in March to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.
Green was recently waived by the Eagles.
What we know:
Gardner-Johnson's career in Houston lasted just three games before he was cut amid reports of behind-the-scenes friction.
Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson reported that Gardner-Johnson had complained about his role with the team and his usage.
"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more," Wilson reported through a source.
Wilson added that Gardner-Johnson "even communicated that he wanted to be traded."