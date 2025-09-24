Expand / Collapse search

Texans release former Eagles CB CJ Gardner-Johnson after behind the scenes friction: report

By
Updated  September 24, 2025 11:44am EDT
NFL
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Hurts or Patullo: Who was calling plays for the Eagles during comeback win?

Hurts or Patullo: Who was calling plays for the Eagles during comeback win?

Jason Martinez, Breland Moore and Jamie Apody debate who was calling the plays during the Eagles incredible second half comeback win on Sunday.

The Brief

    • Former Eagles cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after just 3 games.
    • The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson in the off-season for a sixth round draft pick and lineman Kenyon Green.
    • His release came after he reportedly complained about his role in Houston and asked for a trade.

PHILADELPHIA - Former Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl LIX champion CJ Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after just three games. 

His release comes after the 27-year-old reportedly complained about his role with the Texans and he even asked about being traded.

The backstory:

CJ Gardner-Johnson's stint in Houston lasted just three games before the outspoken cornerback was released amid reported "friction behind the scenes." 

Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles' league-leading defense last year, tying a career-high in interceptions with six. 

He was traded in March to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

Green was recently waived by the Eagles.

What we know:

Gardner-Johnson's career in Houston lasted just three games before he was cut amid reports of behind-the-scenes friction.

Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson reported that Gardner-Johnson had complained about his role with the team and his usage. 

"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more," Wilson reported through a source.

Wilson added that Gardner-Johnson "even communicated that he wanted to be traded."

NFLPhiladelphia EaglesSportsNews