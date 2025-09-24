Texans release former Eagles CB CJ Gardner-Johnson after behind the scenes friction: report

The Brief Former Eagles cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after just 3 games. The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson in the off-season for a sixth round draft pick and lineman Kenyon Green. His release came after he reportedly complained about his role in Houston and asked for a trade.



Former Eagles cornerback and Super Bowl LIX champion CJ Gardner-Johnson was released by the Houston Texans after just three games.

His release comes after the 27-year-old reportedly complained about his role with the Texans and he even asked about being traded.

The backstory:

CJ Gardner-Johnson's stint in Houston lasted just three games before the outspoken cornerback was released amid reported "friction behind the scenes."

Gardner-Johnson started 16 games for the Eagles' league-leading defense last year, tying a career-high in interceptions with six.

He was traded in March to the Houston Texans in exchange for a sixth-round pick and offensive lineman Kenyon Green.

Green was recently waived by the Eagles.

What we know:

Texans beat writer Aaron Wilson reported that Gardner-Johnson had complained about his role with the team and his usage.

"Texans released C.J. Gardner-Johnson after friction behind the scenes with him complaining about his role, wanting to blitz more," Wilson reported through a source.

Wilson added that Gardner-Johnson "even communicated that he wanted to be traded."