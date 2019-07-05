Texas police guard ice cream aisle in market following viral Blue Bell ice cream licking video

A police department in Texas posted a photo of its officers standing guard in a supermarket’s frozen dessert section following a viral video of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back on the shelf, which has apparently prompted copycats to try and make it the next viral social media challenge.

In a Facebook post by Keller Public Safety in Keller, Texas, a photo showed police officers standing in front of an ice cream freezer. The post read, “The only Blue Bell Ice Cream being licked here in Keller this holiday weekend will be the kind you’ve already purchased.”

“Cpl. Clark and Officer Bryans are seeing to that. #NotOnOurWatch,” it added.

The photo appeared to be poking a bit of fun in response to a video posted on Twitter on June 29 showing a girl opening a half-gallon of Blue Bell’s “Tin Roof” flavor, licking the top and putting the ice cream back into the freezer where she got it, laughing the entire time.

The video, which has garnered over 12 million views, was recorded at a Walmart store in Lufkin, Texas, according to authorities.

The video sparked outrage across social media, even getting the attention of Blue Bell who said they were able to recover the tampered carton while also removing all Tin Roof half gallons from the location “out of an abundance of caution.”

While a second-degree charge of tampering with a consumer product could lead to up to 20 years in prison and $10,000 in fines according to the Texas state penal code, the notorious “Blue Bell licker” suspect was identified as a juvenile and won’t be charged as an adult, authorities said.

But the threat of charges didn’t stop copycats from posting distasteful ice cream licking videos of their own.

Twitter user @GAYSHAWNMENDES posted a video of himself attempting to make ice cream licking in stores a thing, scooping ice cream out of a container with his bare hands before putting the carton back into the freezer.

While authorities stand ready to freeze this new trend before it gains any more traction, officials at Blue Bell urge their customers not to worry about any contaminated products.

Blue Bell representatives say their ice cream cartons are flipped upside down to freeze creating a natural seal, making any tampered product easy to spot.