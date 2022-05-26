Texas School Shooting: Rally for gun control being held on Capitol Hill

A rally is being held Thursday morning on Capitol Hill to push lawmakers to take action to stop mass shootings in the U.S.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

There have been 27 school shootings in 2022. While America mourns the 21 children and teachers killed in Texas on Tuesday, the politicians who have the power to change the country's gun laws remain at odds.

Virginia Senator Tim Kaine was governor during the Virginia Tech shooting in 2007. Florida Senator Rick Scott was governor when 17 people were killed in Parkland.

"We didn't do anything at the federal level after Virginia Tech, and we didn't do anything after Pulse, and we didn't do anything after Las Vegas, and we didn't do anything after Sandy Hook, and we didn't do anything after one tragedy after the next," says Sen. Kaine.

READ MORE: Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 21 dead, including 19 kids

"No community should feel the pain the families of Parkland and Uvalde now feel," says Sen. Scott. "We'll never be able to prevent every vicious crime, but we can and must act."

Republicans prefer a bill that creates a clearinghouse on best practices for school safety. Democrats are planning a vote on Thursday on a domestic terrorism bill. It could be amended quickly to address access to guns and violence.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Thursday's rally is organized by Everytown for Gun Safety, which was created after the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012.