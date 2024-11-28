Thanksgiving Day Parade goers in Philadelphia look on the bright side despite showers

Ponchos and umbrellas were a must at the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Despite Mother Nature's challenge it didn’t stop people from showing up.

"Since it’s raining it’s not as crowded so, we get the first row seats to see the parade and it’s been really fun," says Brooke Rothman of Fairmount.

"We need the rain in Philly right? God answered my prayers." said Joseph Woodworth of Kansas.

Part of Woodworth’s prayer was to be able to travel more than 1200 miles from Kansas to hare this moment with his daughters.

"First trip here, with my daughters, incredible, incredible," says Woodworth.

For first timer Alfred Sheppard of North Philly, it’s about being with his brother.

"You know what, that makes it extra special," says Sheppard.

A parade to celebrate Thanksgiving and to welcome in the Christmas holiday.

From one holiday tradition to another people continued with their celebrations by walking down the street to Christmas Village.

For Adam Grode who runs Marseille Imports, it’s been a tradition selling bars of soap at Christmas Village.

"We’ve been here since the very first year, by we, I mean my late French step father Alberto, he passed during the pandemic and I keep it going in his memory. This is a marvelous product and this is a great spot," says Grode.

A spot Tommy Lough, the co-owner of Lily Lough looks forward to being at each year.

"This is what we wait for, we wait all year long for the holiday," says Lough.

While this year’s Thanksgiving weather is not ideal, both business are just taking it day by day.

"I’ll take the rain today, not tomorrow, not this weekend, not the rest of the season," says Lough.

Grode says, "I like to say we got the lemon soap right here so, when life gives you lemons just rinse, shower, repeat try again tomorrow and that’s all we can do."