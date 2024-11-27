Thanksgiving food shopping: Drive through pickups, pre-made meals to make the holiday easier

At Johnson's Farm in Medford, leave the frazzle of Thanksgiving Eve shopping elsewhere. It's the family and staff who've been doing all the work to prepare.

"We hit the ground running, baking right around the clock, and we don’t stop until Thanksgiving," said Gil Johnson, manager of Johnson’s Farm.

Famous for their fresh pies, they'll bake and sell thousands, and prep side dishes and other Thanksgiving supplies. It's a decades-old labor of love, getting ready for the crush of customers for the holidays. They even added a drive-through pickup.

"It’s great seeing all the customers and having a spot on people's Thanksgiving tables. It’s something we don’t take lightly," Johnson added.

"Always get my pies from here. They’re the best around, and getting sweet potatoes here is great. I love it," said Gregory Gidney, a loyal customer.

Dennis Hunt, another customer buying pies, had a simpler plan: "I just go and eat and drink. That’s all I do."

Fortunately for Johnson's customers, the alternative is traffic-clogged roads leading to last-minute activity at the busy shopping center in nearby Mount Laurel.

"Think I got here just in time, the parking lot is getting full. Got here an hour ago. It’s a good time," said Jill Iilisco, a customer caught up in last-minute shopping.

And talk about time-saving shortcuts—the heck with shopping and cooking.

"It’s a classic turkey dinner provided by Wegmans. We did this last year, and it worked out for all of us," said Lou Madeza, a customer purchasing a prepared turkey feast.