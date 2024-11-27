Thanksgiving travel: Families, friends reunite on busy travel day

With hugs and kisses a-plenty, they were coming from Colorado, arriving from Austin and touching down from Tampa.

On Thanksgiving Eve, Philadelphia International Airport saw travelers arriving on what may be busiest holiday travel period on record.

"We came in from O’Hare. Everything was fine. We had no problems," said Niran Rasha, who arrived to Philadelphia from Chicago.

The Transportation Security Administration expected to screen 2.9 million people on Wednesday and more than 3 million Sunday, when many holiday travelers plan to return home. Air travelers had reason to give thanks when fewer than 50 U.S. flights had been canceled by midafternoon on the East Coast, according to FlightAware. For most it was smooth sailing. But not all.

"Today was a long day. It snowed out in Colorado. They probably got around a foot on the way here. So, it was a hassle, to say the least, to get here" said Derrick Grooms, from Colorado coming in for the weekend to visit family and friends in Delaware.

Despite some hiccups, the airport arrival deck was like a big family reunion. Some anxiously awaiting relatives they’ve not seen in nearly a year. For "Crimson," the 9-year-old dog from Alabama, this is her third trip to Philly for the holidays with her owner, Chad Simpson.

"As long as you are on a plane, it’s nice. I’m not cut out for the drive. I like to get on that bird and get there," said Simpson.

The Faddoul family arrived from Missouri to visit their grandmother in Reading for the holiday. A once-a-year family get together they wouldn’t miss.

"My brother is there from Florida so it’s going to be good to see them. My grandfather is down from New York as well. Everyone coming to meet in one area," said Michael Faddoul.

So, whether it’s over the hills or through the woods to grandmother’s house you go, most travelers say they’re just happy to get there.

"Just see the family. You know I only see them two or three times a year, so that’s the important part," added Jason Spisak, of Colorado.

The TSA expects the biggest crowd on Sunday, which could break the record of 3.1 million set on the Sunday after the July Fourth holiday.