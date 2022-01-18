The ClassH-Room is back with a new Family Edition!

The ClassH-Room is back, and we want you on the show!

Preparations are underway for a brand new "Family" edition. Each episode of "The ClassH-Room: Family Edition" will feature families of 3 people with at least one adult and at least one student in 7th through 12th grades competing against each other for a $500 prize, winner take all.

This is a variation of the original format which featured students and teachers from the same school competing against each other.

You can apply right now, by clicking here, and entering your email address to access the application form.

All you need to do to apply is tell us a little about yourself and your family and submit a quick video telling us why you should be on the show!

___

Follow 'The ClassH-Room'

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter