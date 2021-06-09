The Jerrick Report: Local and original stories told by those who live to tell them

article

FOX 29 and Good Day Philadelphia host Mike Jerrick are shining a new light on the Delaware Valley with The Jerrick Report.

The Jerrick Report is a compilation of local and original stories produced by various members of the FOX 29 News team.

Our reporters and photojournalists live to tell stories, and The Jerrick Report is giving them an opportunity to do just that!

They'll share dozens of stories on a broad range of topics, from the resurgence of bald eagles in the region to Black barbershops that did not survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jerrick Report will also feature people who have made their place in history, like World War II veterans, and people who are working to change our futures for the better.

You can find all of these stories on FOX29.com and on our YouTube Channel, where you can get notifications each time a new video is uploaded.

You can also catch a peak of stories we'll be featuring on The Jerrick Report this Friday on FOX 29 at 10:30 p.m.

If you have an idea for a story that could be featured on The Jerrick Report, you can contact Mike Jerrick on social media.

