The Death of the Black Barbershop
Barbershops are fixtures in their communities. They're places where men, young and old, can go to talk, cry, relate, and be encouraged. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some of these neighborhood staples closing their doors forever.
'Souls Shot': Artists, families of gun violence victims come together to remind us of those lost
Souls Shot is teaming up with family members of those we have lost to gun violence. Their goal is to remind others that the victims were people, not just numbers and statistics. FOX 29's Mike Greenidge has their story.
The Dope Game: Whimsical Popsicles makes healthy snacks for Philly's kids
Whimsical Popsicles is combatting the sugary popsicles on the market with their own organic and fruit filled popsicles for Philadelphia’s kids.
Philly artist Alloyius Mcilwane's ‘Muse’ series making its way around the world
Philadelphia artist Alloyius Mcilwane is taking his artwork around the world, with pieces from his series ‘Muse’ popping up everywhere from Japan to Costa Rica.
Sweet Memories: FOX 29's Alex George bakes s’mores bars that will remind you of your childhood
FOX 29 reporter Alex George is putting a sweet twist on the classic campfire s’mores, but she’s making it portable!
Small venues look forward to reopening their doors after pandemic prompted change
Mike Greenidge stops by some of Philadelphia's small but iconic music venues to see how they're preparing to reopen their doors to performers and audiences after the pandemic forced them to close their doors and find new ways to entertain.
Sights and sounds from Phillies Opening Day 2021
FOX 29 photojournalist Shane McEachern gives us an inside look as Phillies fans returned to Citizens Bank Park for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.