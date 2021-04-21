The Death of the Black Barbershop
The Death of the Black Barbershop

Barbershops are fixtures in their communities. They're places where men, young and old, can go to talk, cry, relate, and be encouraged. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some of these neighborhood staples closing their doors forever.

