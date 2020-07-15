Philly clarifies ban on public events, opens up possibility of fans at games

City of Philadelphia officials have clarified their ban on public events, opening up the possibility the Eagles would be allowed to have fans in the stadium if the city changes its rules before or during the season, assuming the NFL plays games this season.

The city on Tuesday banned all large public events that require public permits through February 2021. Teams will be permitted to play without fans in Philadelphia.

The Phillies will host the Miami Marlins next weekend when the major league baseball season begins.

The city's press release Wednesday stated:

Clarification on Event Moratorium’s Impact on Professional Sports: The City of Philadelphia’s event moratorium announced yesterday does not apply to stadiums or other private property. It covers only events that require City permits and take place on public property.

Specifically, with regards to the 2020 NFL season, the Eagles and the City of Philadelphia remain in close communication. Both entities are committed to the health and safety of the players, employees, fans, and community. The City and the Eagles have been working together during this time and will continue to do so. The Eagles have been planning for a variety of scenarios in accordance with League protocols, as well as local and state guidelines.

Currently, in the initial “modified” Green Phase, the City of Philadelphia prohibits outdoor events involving more than 50 people. These restrictions do apply to Lincoln Financial Field. However, this is a fluid situation, and this policy is under constant review. Discussions between the City and the Eagles are ongoing. As the season approaches, the Eagles will continue to communicate directly with their season ticket members and fans.

All other events and activities not covered by the moratorium must follow applicable guidelines set forth by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.