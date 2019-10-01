The panda is sure to bamboozle the crowd on Season 2 of ‘The Masked Singer’

This furry behemoth of a contestant is sure to wow the crowd with its massive talent — and its massive head.

The dedicated design team of “The Masked Singer” spent weeks carefully constructing the panda’s massive head to make it as big as possible while still allowing the performer to wear the costume comfortably.

The panda’s costume comes equipped with its very own custom Nike Air Force 1s and a pastel-colored jumpsuit that will definitely give viewers 90s nostalgia.

Catch the panda on “The Masked Singer” Wednesdays on FOX at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“I’m here to create total pandemonium on that stage,” said the hidden contestant.

While no one is paw-sitive who is going to be behind the furry mask, fans will certainly bear witness to this fabulous performer.

