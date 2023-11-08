Theft victim abducted, Philly pizza shop robbed by same suspects in one morning: police

An employee threatened with a pipe. A pizza shop robbed of thousands of dollars. A young man abducted and forced to give up his bank information.

Philadelphia police say the terrorizing crime spree spanned just a few hours, and those responsible are still on the loose.

The first incident occurred outside Bally's Pizza on Mascher Street on October 9 around 12:30 a.m.

An employee was loading his pick-up truck when four suspects, two of them armed, forced him back into the restaurant using a large pipe to threaten him.

Video released by police shows the suspects stealing $3,000 from the cash register before fleeing.

MORE HEADLINES:

Less than five hours later, a 22-year-old man was waiting for the bus when he was approached by two armed suspects at Front Street and Wyoming Avenue.

The bus stop was located just blocks away from the pizza shop.

Police say the victim was driven around by the suspects as they demanded his PIN information, phone, Apple watch, Airpods and other belongings.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects withdrawing money from a nearby laundromat at least three different times. An undetermined amount of money was stolen.

Philadelphia police are seeking four suspects in connection to these incidents, along with two vehicles: a white 2007-2015 3rd generation Mercedes-Benz C Class four-door sedan with a black glass roof, and a white 2008 GMC Acadia SUV with possible stolen PA tag # JFK-4449.