Video: Robbery suspects sought for August homicide; Philadelphia police offer $20k reward

Philadelphia police have released new video in the months-long search for two suspects wanted for a deadly shooting.

A 35-year-old man was shot to death on the 1000 block of West Lycoming in Hunting Park on August 21.

Surveillance footage shows the suspects lingering around the area for nearly 40 minutes prior to the murder, according to police.

The victim's vehicle is also seen parked on the side of the road.

Police believe the suspects also committed two gunpoint robberies days prior, one being a carjacking.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, who are offering a $20,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.