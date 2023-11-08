DA offering $10K reward to find killer in unsolved 1993 murder mystery in Montgomery County

article

30 years after a young woman went missing in Montgomery County and was later found dead, officials ask for the public’s help to solve the murder.

In a press release on Wednesday, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Lansdale Police Chief Michael B. Trail asked for the public’s help to solve the 1993 murder.

On Monday, November 8, 1993 at approximately 11:40 p.m, officials say 18-year-old Julie Barnyock arrived at the Lansdale Train Station on the R5 SEPTA train from Philadelphia. According to the investigation, she then used a pay phone to call her parents to request a ride home, but when her father arrived at the station he was unable to find his daughter. The next day Julie’s parents reported her missing to the New Britain Township Police and just three weeks later, on Dec. 2, 1993, her body was found in the Lansdale SEPTA/Conrail freight yard.

According to autopsy reports, the cause of death was blunt force head injury and the manner of death was homicide.

A $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of her killer.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

"A teenager went missing 30 years ago and was found dead. Our detectives continue to go over this case, looking for anything that could help us. Now we are again asking for the public’s help," said DA Steele. "Someone somewhere knows something. Please share whatever piece of info about Julie’s movements that day, anything seen that night on the train or at the train station. Many old cases are solved when someone comes forward with information that seems insignificant but turns out to be helpful in finding a murderer."

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or the Lansdale Police Department at 215-368-1801.