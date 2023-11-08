'Rare' shootings in 'very quiet' Manayunk neighborhood leave 2 critically injured: police

A typically quiet section of Philadelphia became the scene of at least two overnight shootings that police are calling "very unusual."

Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 200 block of Krams Avenue in Manayunk around 12:30 a.m. for reports of several shootings.

A 24-year-old woman was found slumped over a car in the rear parking lot. She was rushed to the hospital to undergo surgery.

Three spent shell casings were found near the victim, leading police to believe she was shot at close proximity.

A witness told police they saw a man walking away from the scene.

A second gunshot victim showed up at the hospital a short time later saying he was also shot in the same area. He is said to be in critical condition.

Police are still unsure if the victims are connected as they investigate a motive for the "very unusual" shootings.

"It's a very, very quiet neighborhood that's unknown, rare for shootings," Chief Small said.