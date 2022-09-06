These are the best and worst places to retire, WalletHub says
WalletHub is out with its 2022 list of the best and worst places for older Americans to retire and settle down.
The personal finance website said retirement isn’t just about having enough money to quit a 9 to 5. However, it’s also about living in a safe place with good access to healthcare, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic.
The website ranked 182 cities to help people decide where and where not to retire.
Rankings were based on affordability, activities, quality of life and healthcare.
Top ten places to retire
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Orlando, Florida
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Miami, Florida
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- San Francisco, California
- Scottsdale, Arizona
- Wilmington, Delaware
- Tampa, Florida
- Salt Lake City, Utah
Ten least desirable places to retire
- Lubbock, Texas
- Wichita, Kansas
- Baltimore, Maryland
- Vancouver, Washington
- Detroit, Michigan
- Stockton, California
- Rancho Cucamonga, California
- San Bernardino, California
- Newark, New Jersey
- Bridgeport, Connecticut
This story was reported from Los Angeles.