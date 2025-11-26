Things to do in Philly on Thanksgiving Day and during this holiday weekend

It's time to start planning out what you're going to do this holiday weekend!

Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The 2025 Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature floats, balloons, musical performances and more up and down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Location: Starts at 20th Street & John F. Kennedy (JFK) Boulevard

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Check out road closures and SEPTA service details at the article below:

Visit Netflix House Philadelphia

Though the King of Prussia Mall will be closed for Thanksgiving, Netflix House will be open!

Location: 180 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Thanksgiving Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Take the entire family to the new 100,000 square foot Netflix House in Philadelphia this holiday season.

Netflix House is free to enter and explore, and visitors can enjoy an unforgettable experience inspired by their favorite shows and movies.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Netflix House Philadelphia - Netflix House is our first-ever, year-round home for fans — an engaging space where you can play, explore, and taste your way through the worlds of our most beloved shows and movies. Whether you’re joining the Straw Hat crew for a high-seas adventure, wandering the mysterious halls of Nevermore Academy, or sampling delicious treats inspired by your favorite characters at NETFLIX BITES, Netflix House is where stories jump off the screen and into real life. Netflix House is free to enter, so fans can explore and create their own adventure, whether they pop in for a quick visit or dive into everything Netflix House has to offer. Photo by Kat Kendon. ©2025 Netflix Attractions, LLC

Black Friday

Back to the Future: The Musical

Great Scott! Catch performances of ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ at the Academy of Music until November 30.

Location: Academy of Music - 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Time: Fri. Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m., & 7:30 p.m. Sat. Nov. 29 at 1:30 p.m.& 7:30 p.m. and Sun. Nov. 30 at 1:00 p.m.

'Back to the Future: The Musical' star Zan Berube dishes on her role as Lorraine Baines as the show heads to Philadelphia's Academy of Music from November 18–30.

For tickets, head to Ensemble Arts Philly's website.

50 Cent hosts at Mr. Ivy

Party like it's ya birthday with 50 Cent!

Location: Mr. Ivy 459 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123

Time: Doors open at 10 p.m.

The legendary artist is coming to one of the hottest party spots in Philly this weekend, Mr. Ivy.

VIP tables and reservations are available here.

Saturday, November 29

Check out A Longwood Garden Christmas

Location: 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Time: 10:00 a.m.—11:00 p.m. daily from Nov. 21 – Jan. 11

After you've feasted on Thursday and chilled on Friday (unless you partied hard with 50 Cent), maybe a nice stroll at Longwood Gardens is the vibe that has your name on it on Saturday.

Music Room| Davis Hank from Longwood Gardens' website

Experience the Gardens as it is transformed into a living jewel box.

Timed admission tickets are required for A Longwood Christmas. For more information, visit Longwood Garden's website.

Sunday, November 30

See the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Atlanta Hawks at home.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 18: A close up view of the Philadelphia 76ers logo on July 18, 2025, outside Xfinity Live in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena 3601 South Broad Street Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

Time: 6:00 p.m.

For more info visit https://www.xfinitymobilearena.com/events