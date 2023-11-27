Expand / Collapse search

This is the drunkest city in New Jersey state

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
NEW JERSEY - You’ll never guess what is considered the drunkest city in New Jersey. 

24/7WallSt, a financial news website, looked at the percentage of men and women over the age of 18 who reported heavy or binge-drinking in metros across the United States.

In New Jersey, Ocean City ranked #1 with 23.3% of adults stating that they drink excessively. Statewide, Jersey was the 25th highest at 18.6%.

Ocean City's population is approximately 95,634 people. Countywide driving deaths involving alcohol were 31.7% for Cape May County, which is higher than the statewide average of 22.8%, 9th lowest in the US.

The study shows the national average for adult excessive drinking is 19.8%, and 34 metro areas drink above that rate.

The drunkest metro areas in America are in the Plains states, Midwest, and Far West.