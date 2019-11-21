Expand / Collapse search

Thomas Drayton shares traditional German 'Rouladen' recipe for Thanksgiving

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Good Day
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Thomas Drayton brings German tradition with ‘Rouladen’ recipe for Thanksgiving

Thomas Drayton teaches Mike and Alex how to make a traditional German dish.

PHILADELPHIA - If you’re curious about giving your Thanksgiving an international twist, FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton shared a traditional German dish that will surely become a menu must-have.

“Rouladen” is a German meat dish, which usually consists of bacon, onions, mustard and pickles wrapped in thinly sliced beef.

Thomas’ recipe was such a hit on Good Day that Mike Jerrick was professing his love to him after his first bite.

Here’s what you need to make it:

— Thinly Sliced Flank Steak or Round Steak
— Salt for Taste
— Pepper for Taste
— Spicy Mustard
— Dill Pickles Sliced
— Bacon
— A toothpick or sewing string to keep the rolls closed

Instructions

— You will need about 2 pounds of thinly sliced steak.
— Lay meat on a board, and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.
— Spread with a light coating of spicy mustard.
— Lay half a strip of bacon lengthwise on the meat, and then place a dill pickle wedge crosswise near one end.
— Roll the meat into rolls starting at the pickle end, and then tie with some white sewing thread or fasten with a wooden toothpick.
— In a heavy skillet, sauté onion in butter or oil, and then brown the meat rolls in the pan.
— After rolls are browned, add gravy (enough to cover the meat.
— Cover and simmer for 2-3 hours. This can also be cooked in a crock pot for 5 hours or pressure cooker at 10 lbs. pressure for about 30 minutes.
— When finished cooking, remove Rouladen to a bowl.
— Carefully remove string or toothpicks so that rolls don't fall apart.
— Pour gravy over Rouladen. Serve with red cabbage and mashed potatoes.