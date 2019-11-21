Thomas Drayton shares traditional German 'Rouladen' recipe for Thanksgiving

If you’re curious about giving your Thanksgiving an international twist, FOX 29’s Thomas Drayton shared a traditional German dish that will surely become a menu must-have.

“Rouladen” is a German meat dish, which usually consists of bacon, onions, mustard and pickles wrapped in thinly sliced beef.

Thomas’ recipe was such a hit on Good Day that Mike Jerrick was professing his love to him after his first bite.

Here’s what you need to make it:

— Thinly Sliced Flank Steak or Round Steak

— Salt for Taste

— Pepper for Taste

— Spicy Mustard

— Dill Pickles Sliced

— Bacon

— A toothpick or sewing string to keep the rolls closed

Instructions

— You will need about 2 pounds of thinly sliced steak.

— Lay meat on a board, and sprinkle lightly with salt and pepper.

— Spread with a light coating of spicy mustard.

— Lay half a strip of bacon lengthwise on the meat, and then place a dill pickle wedge crosswise near one end.

— Roll the meat into rolls starting at the pickle end, and then tie with some white sewing thread or fasten with a wooden toothpick.

— In a heavy skillet, sauté onion in butter or oil, and then brown the meat rolls in the pan.

— After rolls are browned, add gravy (enough to cover the meat.

— Cover and simmer for 2-3 hours. This can also be cooked in a crock pot for 5 hours or pressure cooker at 10 lbs. pressure for about 30 minutes.

— When finished cooking, remove Rouladen to a bowl.

— Carefully remove string or toothpicks so that rolls don't fall apart.

— Pour gravy over Rouladen. Serve with red cabbage and mashed potatoes.