Thousands celebrate Italian culture at La Festa Street Festival in South Philadelphia

Thousands turned out to enjoy food, family activities, music, shopping and more in South Philadelphia Sunday for the La Festa Street Festival.

Music was playing while folks examined stands filled with treasures of all kinds from jewelry, fine art, clothing and toys.

Folks enjoy and celebrate Italian culture at La Festa Street Festival in South Philadelphia.

Families were able to enjoy a trampoline, face painting, a moon bounce and more.

Of course, the food was abundant as people had their choice of pizza, sweets, barbeque, burgers as well as a delightful array of beverages to sweeten and please any palate.

This was the ninth year of the outdoor festival celebrating Italian culture and heritage.