Thousands gather in Montgomery County to support Ukrainian Food Festival , raise funds for war-torn country

Thousands showed their support for Ukraine on Saturday at the Ukrainian Food Festival in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania.

The event was held at the St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church.

According to organizers, more than 2,000 people stood in long lines in the snow and wind to show their support.

"It's a challenge because every person that is in my congregation, they are living the events happening in Ukraine differently," said Pastor Andriy Rabiy. "For many of them it's becoming a personal story."

For Rabiy it's also personal as his parents and younger brother are in Ukraine.

The funds raised at the event will help the church continue sending medical and military supplies to the country.

"We need to help raise money to save lives. That's what matters the most to us," Rabiy said. "Because that's the most valuable thing there is, actual life."

The kitchen at the church has been running hot all week.

Nadia Skoropad said the attendance at the festival was at least five times the amount of people who usually show up for their festivals.

"We almost cried today from the support we get from Americans," said Skoropad. "We appreciate it so much."

Skoropad's mother, brother and son are all in Ukraine and she shared a message to her family and everyone in Ukraine with FOX 29's Eddie Kadhim.

"I want them to stay safe. Trust in the Ukrainian army and trust in our country," she said. "We're supposed to get freedom. We are supposed to be free."

Natalya Hummer, the owner of the Jenkintown Crumbl, has been carrying a heavy hart and giving back however she can.

She donated all of the proceeds to the efforts.

"My heritage is I'm Rusian and Ukrainian," Hammer said. "I have relatives on both sides. I've been deeply wounded by the events that have unfolded in the last two weeks."

The church plans on holding another food festival to raise funds on Saturday, March 19 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

To make a donation to the cause, click here.

