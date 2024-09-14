Thousands run to honor those fallen on September 11th in annual Heroes Run

Runners crossed the finish line at the 5K Heroes Run to honor those who lost their lives in the September 11th terrorist attacks and those who went into service, as well.

23 years have passed, but everyone of a certain age still remembers that fateful day. It’s so etched in the mind, people know exactly where they were when it happened.

But, for some, like sisters Danielle and Nicole Gheysens, they had to learn about September 11th in school. The impact its had on them is just as strong. "Since we got into running, we decided to run a 5K and when I was looking online, I felt this one had the most purpose for me, in terms of wanting to support. So, it’s definitely something I jumped the gun on."

Charlie Elison has been a volunteer for years with the Travis Manion Foundation, which helps put on this event and he says it’s crucial to not only remember 9/11, but continue to honor those who were lost that day. "9/11 really changed the fabric of our country, the fabric of the world. It’s definitely important to remember the sacrifices of the first responders who answered the call and found their ‘If not me, then who?’ moment when they went in to save others all across the country."

There were plenty of service members participating, as well, including active-duty Naval surgeon Mary DeCoteau, who wanted to make sure she brought her kids along. "We’re trying to expose them to as many patriotic and military events as possible, so it’s really important to bring them out for these kinds of things."