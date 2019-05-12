Thousands take part in breast cancer walk despite weather

The rain didn't damper the mood at the Susan G. Komen "MORE THAN PINK" Walk in Philadelphia.

Thousands of breast cancer fighters, survivors and family members flooded the Art Museum steps to celebrate Mother's Day in a special way.

On a day to honor how amazing all moms are, in Philadelphia, one didn't have far to go to find the cream of the crop. The courageous fighters. The inspiring survivors.

"We're all in this fight together, it feels awesome," said cancer survivor Laiju James.

And, the ones who fought until the very end.

"I know my mother's smiling in heaven," stated Rosalind Vaughn-Nichol, who lost her mom to cancer.

"We are doing here walking in remembrance of our mother. We still walk each year to honor her, to remember her," stated Syreeta Lawrence, who also lost a mom to cancer.

The decades-long tradition in Philadelphia got a new name this year - the Susan G. Komen "MORE THAN PINK" Walk. This fundraiser aimed to create a more personal, interactive community walk and required people to register of they wanted to enter the gates to participate.

The money goes back to services like cancer treatment and mammograms. The support was there and they all have an incredible story.

"In 2003, I was told I had three years to live," cancer survivor Marcella Mason stated.

Mason says she battled cancer since then, but finally had what will, hopefully, be her last surgery in 2017.

"I've been doing this walk in a wheelchair, a walker and cane and then my own two legs. This walk I'm able to proudly, finally, wear the survivor t-shirt," Mason explained.

And, even in a miserable, windy rain, the supporters and fighters came out in droves. They didn't let the weather break their smiles, even for a second.

"It is so empowering. It just gives us strength. Even with the wind and the rain and everything, we still feel strong as a unit, as a community, as a bunch of survivors and fighters," Lawrence added.

