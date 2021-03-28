Thousands without power in Pennsylvania, New Jersey following gusty storm

article

A thin line of powerful storms that barrelled across southeastern Pennsylvania on Sunday knocked out power for more than 4,300 PECO customers, according to the Philadelphia-based energy company.

Most of the outages reported by PECO are from Delaware County, where 3,556 customers are currently without power. Over 500 customers in neighboring Chester County are in the dark, and about 100 are without power in Bucks and Montgomery.

Across the river in New Jersey, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) managed nearly 100 active outages that impacted over 7,000 customers. Camden and Mercer counties reported more than 2,000 customers were in the dark. Just over 1,400 people needed power restored in Burlington County.

Atlantic City Electric customers also felt the impact of the shot of severe weather on Sunday night. Strong gusts helped kill power to more than 3,300 people, many of whom live in Gloucester and Camden counties.

