Man, 21, arrested after flashing gun at student outside Philly charter school: police sources

Philadelphia police sources say a suspect has been arrested after threatening someone with a firearm at a charter school.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus.

At approximately 1:06 p.m., police responded to 1500 Market Street in reference to a radio call of a person with a gun which occurred at 34 S 4th Street.

A witness told Philly police they observed a gun on the offender.

They say the suspect went onto a SEPTA train and police stopped the male at 1500 Market Street.

Police recovered the gun and the male was placed under arrest. They say he is 21 years old.

Mastery Schools released the following statement Monday night saying they are aware of the incident and that the suspect was not a student at the school.

"Mastery Schools is aware of an incident that occurred today after dismissal where a non-student flashed a gun at a Lenfest student and then left the area. Police were called and it is our understanding that an arrest was made. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We’re thankful to the police for their quick response."

This is an ongoing investigation.