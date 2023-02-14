Threat found in pocket of Michigan State shooter prompts closure of all schools in NJ township, police say

All schools in Ewing were closed Tuesday in an "abundance of caution" due to a security threat connected to a mass shooting in Michigan.

According to police, the Ewing Police Department was contacted by New Jersey State Police about a mass shooting at Michigan State University, which had a possible connection to Ewing, New Jersey.

Authorities say the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, had local ties to Ewing Township.

Anthony McRae, seen here in his booking photo on a weapons charge in 2019, has been identified as the shooter at Michigan State University on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.

Officials say at the time of his death by suicide in Michigan, McRae had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat against two Ewing public schools.

McRae had a history of mental health issues, according to police.

As the investigation continued, officials made the decision to close for the day as officers stayed near every school in the township.

Authorities say they later learned the incident was isolated to Michigan and that there is no threat to Ewing schools.

Police say McRae has not lived in the Ewing area for several years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.