Three men sought in Center City home invasion

Philadelphia police are searching for three men who allegedly forced their way into a Center City home Thursday morning and assaulted a man.

Authorities say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. on the 2100 block of Delancey Place.

According to police, a 26-year-old man answered a knock at the front door when three suspects forced their way into the residence and assaulted him. Police say the aggressors struck the victim in the head with an object and knocked him to the ground.

The man managed to escape the group of attackers with minor injuries and locked himself in the garage until police arrived.

Investigators say the property was ransacked, but nothing was stolen. The suspects fled in an unknown direction before police arrived.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact detectives at 215-686-8477.