'Through the roof excited': Dover teen to be the youngest DJ to ever perform at the Firefly Music Festival

A 14-year-old Dover girl is making history as she gears up to perform at the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware.

The ninth grader, known as DJ Sophia, will be the youngest DJ to ever perform at the festival. The upcoming gig comes after an impressive list of performances involving notable artists, like Meek Mill.

"The first time going to Firefly and being an artist and performing there, I'm just through the roof excited," said DJ Sophia.

The savvy teen, who uses techniques like scratching and juggling beats, has performed at major venues, like Madison Square Garden and M&T Bank Stadium. She's also DJ'd for Meek Mill's son's birthday party, Chris Brown's daughter's party, and many other celebrities. Two weeks ago, she even performed at a New York Fashion Week after party.

"I fell in love with it, making people smile, making people dance, the excitement, listening to music," she said.

Sophia's dad was a DJ, which is why she says it comes so naturally to her. When she was just two years old, she gravitated to the turn tables and never looked back. By age 6, her dad said she was doing her first professional event, a moment he says he will never forget as he watched his daughter sign autographs at such a young age.

"I think from there it really clicked in me to say, ‘we have something really special going on,’" said David Crayton, Sophia's dad.

While the teen's talent is noteworthy, she does put in the hard work, practicing two to three hours a day. Her parents say they try to keep their life as normal as possible, even though the room where she used to make her magic was the living room and now, it's the Pavilion Stage at one of the biggest festivals in the country.

Sophia and her family partnered with Firefly to sell discounted Saturday passes for her classmates and faculty members from Caesar Rodney High School. Proceeds from those tickets will be donated back to the school for students in need.

"Going to a school where everybody's not as fortunate. I really want to help with the community and bring them up," said Sophia.

The teenage sensation is not just impressive on the stage. Sophia maintains A's and B's in school and is on the track team, all while she inspires other young people to follow their dreams and do what they love.