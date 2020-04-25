Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to fly over Philadelphia, Trenton on Tuesday

article

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will salute healthcare providers and essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic with flyovers in New Jersey and Philadelphia this week.

The Thunderbirds are planning air demonstrations in Philadelphia, Trenton, Newark, NJ and New York City on Tuesday, Apr. 28.

“We are incredibly honored to have the opportunity to salute those working on the frontline of the COVID-19 response, we are in awe of your strength and resilience,” Blue Angels commanding officer and flight leader Cmdr. Brian Kesselring said. “Thank you to all of those in essential industries keeping our nation moving forward. We will get through this. We are all in this together.”

Trenton residents can expect the flyover to begin around 1:45 p.m. and last 10 minutes. Philadelphia's salute will start at 2 p.m. and continue for 20 minutes.

Newark and New York City's demonstration will begin at noon and will last approximately 35 minutes.

During the flyover, residents can expect to see twelve aircrafts flying in close formation and a few seconds of jet noise as they pass overhead.

The Thunderbirds Facebook page stressed the importance of viewing the flyover from an appropriate social distance.

President Donald Trump announced last week that the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels would be performing military salutes across the country for front line workers

"This mission, the first of several planned over the coming weeks, is the culmination of more than a month of planning and coordination between the two teams and numerous city and government offices," the Thunderbirds said on Facebook.

