Weather Authority: Warnings expire as storms weaken over New Jersey

A thin band of strong storms briefly rumbled across the region on Saturday night and sparked abbreviated severe weather warnings across the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service forewarned of strong winds that could gust up to 60 MPH and drenching downpours. A Wind Advisory was issued in anticipation of the strong gusts and remained in effect throughout Saturday night.

A cold front pushed the line of storms into our area from the west during the early evening hours. Forecasters issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts north and west of Philadelphia, and soon placed the city and it's suburbs under the warning until 10 p.m.

Fragments of New Jersey and Delaware also saw weather warnings spawned by the potentially damaging winds and rain.

Cooler air that helped shove storms across the Delaware Valley will drag the balmy temperatures felt on Saturday down to more seasonable levels.

The weather service said the Philadelphia set a new record-high temperature on Dec. 11 of 67 degrees, which marginally beat the previous record of 65 degree set in 1971.

Forecasters expect lingering showers to continue into Sunday morning and give way to partly sunny skies with more seasonable temperatures around 50 degrees.

