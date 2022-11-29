TidalWave Fest returning to Atlantic City next year with Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett

Christmas may be around the corner, but suddenly we're dreaming of summer days on the beach!

TidalWave Music Festival is making its return to the Atlantic City as it takes over the beach yet again this summer.

Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn and Thomas Rhett are all set to take the stage as headliners for the three-day event from August 11 to August 13.

Country fans can expect a stacked lineup - with several performances on both the main stage and "Next from Nashville" second stage:

Main stage: Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Lindsay Ell, Randy Houser, Corey Kent, Dustin Lynch, Jo Dee Messina, Jelly Roll, Lily Rose, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hailey Whitters and DeeJay Silver.

Second stage: George Birge, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, Lauren Watkins, Jake Worthington and Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Three-day passes for TidalWave Fest go on sale at 10 a.m. December 16 at TidalWaveFest.com.