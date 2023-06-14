Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center: City renames facility after slain Philadelphia Parks & Recreation employee

A recreation center in Philadelphia has been renamed in honor of a Parks and Recreation employee killed outside the facility last year.

The Mill Creek Rec Center has been renamed the Tiffany Fletcher Rec Center to remember the slain Parks and Rec worker.

Fletcher, a then 41-year-old mother of three, was fatally shot when she was caught in the crossfire of a shootout near the rec center in September.

She was remembered by many in the community as a hard-working employee who always wanted to help others.

In honor of Fletcher and the name change, the city will hold a renaming ceremony on Wednesday at 1 p.m.