Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy named Time's 2022 Person of the Year

article

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "and the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 Person of the Year.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, Zelenskyy has become a notable figure worldwide for his leadership of Ukrainian resistance and efforts to bring attention to the months-long war.

The title is given annually to a person, group, object, or even an idea that wielded "the most influence in the previous 12 months... for better or for worse."

Zelenskyy was one of 10 on Time’s shortlist for the 2022 title, which was revealed on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.