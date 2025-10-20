Tire slasher targets over 30 vehicles in North Wilmington: police

The Brief A tire slasher targeted over 30 vehicles in North Wilmington overnight. New Castle County Police are searching for the suspect caught on video. Residents facing costly repairs says, "he needs a hug."



Residents in North Wilmington are dealing with the aftermath of a night of vandalism that left dozens of cars with slashed tires.

Serial slasher targets neighborhoods

What we know:

A man caught on video is suspected of slashing tires on more than 30 vehicles in the Wynnwood and Brandywood neighborhoods of North Wilmington.

The suspect was seen wearing black pants and a blue hoodie while damaging cars and trucks.

Police believe the vandalism was carried out by one person.

Victims like Nobel A. and Brittany Nanni are facing significant expenses to replace their tires.

Nobel discovered all four tires on his 2004 Jaguar were slashed, costing him $1,000.

Brittany Nanni's vehicles were also targeted, with three tires on her two Jeeps damaged.

Local perspective:

Eric Saulsbury, another victim, expressed frustration over the senseless vandalism.

His plumbing truck was hit, resulting in $1,200 in damages.

Residents are left wondering about the motive behind these acts.

What they're saying:

"This is ridiculous. What do you get out of it? Nothing," said Saulsbury.

Brittany Nanni added, "I’m just thinking he needs a hug…he just needs his mom. And a hug."

What we don't know:

The motive behind the tire slashing spree remains unclear.

Police continue to investigate and are seeking information from the public.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call New Castle County Police at (302) 395-8110.