TMZ to air Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard special featuring ‘captivating details’

After hearing weeks of testimony — including hours from both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard — the jury found both defamation suits credible and awarded both actors millions of dollars in damages.

But the Depp-Heard verdict was just the tip of it as the six-week trial spawned worldwide reaction and conversation. But do you feel like you know everything about the defamation trial?

On June 7, TMZ plans to examine many "captivating details" from this year's most-watched celebrity legal case in an all-new special "TMZ Presents Johnny vs. Amber: From Love to Hate."

"Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship went from white-hot love to red-hot anger," FOX wrote in a press release. "The documentary highlights the most gripping moments of the trial and their relationship with interviews and information TMZ reported while chronicling the marriage, divorce and numerous allegations of violence."

Tubi, FOX’s free streaming platform, will also house the special following its airing on FOX.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case summary

Depp, 58, sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018. The piece was headlined: "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change." In the piece, she referenced herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp’s lawyers argued it was a clear reference to abuse accusations Heard made when she sought a 2016 restraining order against him.

Depp denied he ever struck Heard and said she was the abuser in the relationship. Heard testified about more than a dozen separate instances of physical abuse she says she suffered at Depp’s hands.

Depp said his movie career suffered and that the accusations and the article made him a Hollywood outcast and cost him his role in the lucrative "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise.

Heard’s lawyers argued that Heard’s opinion piece was accurate and didn't defame him. They said Depp’s career downfall and ruined reputation was due to his own bad behavior and argued that The Walt Disney Co. had already decided to ax Depp from "Pirates of the Caribbean" months before the article’s publication.

Additionally, Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against Depp after his former lawyer, Adam Waldman, called her claims of abuse a hoax. Heard's lawyers argued Waldman made those statements in league with Depp, something Depp denies.