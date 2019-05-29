Toddler tells Jasmine she doesn't need a man to see the world

Madison Jade, 4, wants Disney to understand that Princess Jasmine doesn't need a man.

After seeing the animated version of the Disney movie Aladdin, Madison Jade had strong opinions on the dynamic between the main characters, Princess Jasmine and Aladdin.

Before seeing the new live-action version, Madison Jade’s mom posted a video on Instagram of her giving her two-cents about Princess Jasmine’s independence.

"Jasmine needs to go see the world by herself because Aladdin needs to just stay there and Jasmine can just go by herself," Madison Jade said from her car seat, a defiant expression on her face.

"You don't need a boy to take you to see the whole world," the child added.

Madison Jade held nothing back when she also expressed an obvious logistical issue, being that there was honestly not enough space on the magic carpet for two people anyway.

An Instagram video her mom posted of the exchange is going viral, with tens of thousands of likes and comments so far.

Madison’s mom said that her daughter enjoyed the new movie “especially the fact that Jasmine is a little more independent,” she said. “In other words, Maddie liked that she was rebellious.”