Toll-free number launches for homebound vaccine requests in Delaware

Delaware health officials are launching a toll-free number to help homebound people request at-home coronavirus vaccines.

The Department of Health and Social Services announced Tuesday that people who can’t get to vaccination locations because of disability, age or severe illness can call the toll-free number to be assessed and schedule a vaccination.

Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long says "nothing is more important" than getting more people vaccinated and the state is committed to removing barriers to access.

