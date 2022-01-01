Tolls rising on some major roadways in New Jersey in 2022

article

Drivers will be paying higher tolls in 2022 on some major roadways in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3% starting Saturday.

The agency is now using toll indexing to determine rate hikes, where toll increases are based on an economic indicator and considered annually instead of once every 10 years or so.

Drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway will also see a 3% toll increase starting Saturday.

And on Feb. 1, tolls on five Jersey Shore bridges that connect beach towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will rise.

