Tom Cruise turns 59: Celebrate his birthday with these films on Tubi

Actor Tom Cruise celebrates his 59th birthday on Saturday and Tubi has a collection of films to help fans celebrate.

At 18 years old Cruise traveled to New York to pursue an acting career. Three years later, he starred in his breakthrough role in the 1983 film "Risky Business" and continued to rise to fame as fighter pilot Lt. Maverick in 1986’s "Top Gun."

Two years later, Cruise rose to stardom starring alongside Dustin Hoffman in the Academy Award-winning film "Rain Man." He later took center stage as superspy Ethan Hunt in the "Mission: Impossible" film series.

Here are some titles featuring Cruise that you can stream for free on Tubi:

Rain Man (1988) — Starring Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino

"A pompous man learns that he has an autistic brother when his father dies and leaves his million-dollar estate to his sibling’s mental institution."

Tom Cruise: An Eternal Youth (2020) — Starring Tom Cruise, Paul Newman, Dustin Hoffman, Dany Benedito

"For forty years, Tom Cruise has proved a passion and dedication to acting through intensive training and an unparalleled career trajectory."

Comedy Inc. (2003) — Starring Tom Cruise, Paul McCarthy, Mandy McElhinney, Genevieve Morris, Ben Oxenbould, Jim Russell, Katrina Retallic

Tom Cruise attends the European premiere of "Rock Of Ages" at Odeon Leicester Square on June 10, 2012 in London, England. (PStuart Wilson/Getty Images)

"A mix of sharp, fast-paced humor and irreverence, featuring sketch, TV and movie parody, non-existent cable shows, ads for products that don't exist and characters that will become fixtures of popular culture for years to come. Whether it's Big Brother, The Sopranos, Lord Of The Rings, Tom Cruise or Michael Jackson, nothing and no one is safe!"

