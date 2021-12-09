Tower Health set to close Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals

article

Tower Health is getting ready to close two hospitals in Chester County.

Jennersville Hospital will close Dec. 31 and Brandywine Hospital will close Jan. 31.

Tower Health announced a few weeks ago a deal to sell the hospitals to keep them open. Unfortunately, the sale collapsed because the buyer had no secure financing.

In a statement, Tower Health says they have pursued every viable option and are deeply saddened by the turn of events.

"We are deeply saddened by this turn of events, however, no viable options remain for the continued operation of these facilities. Our responsibility to our patients, as well as employees and the communities served, is to ensure this transition included an effective and safe path for change. In the end, we are highly disappointed that Canyon Atlantic Partners has not been able to satisfy these essential requirements. Tower Health will work with patients to transition care, and with employees and providers on placement into other positions," the statement reads in part.



___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter