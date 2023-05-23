Toys for Tots throws birthday celebration for hundreds of foster children

Nearly 200 foster children and young adults were celebrated Tuesday night during a group birthday party some of them never had moving through the foster car system.

The event was organized by Burlington County Toys for Tots, that spent the last several weeks collecting donations to make the birthday celebration possible.

"I'm excited, it's emotional fo me just to see their faces," Toys for Tots Coordinator Gina Capate said.

The children were welcomed in and chose a toy, then received a backpack full of treats and snack. The night was complete with dinner and a birthday cupcake.

No birthday would be complete without ballon making and other fun activities like a photo booth and a temporary tattoo station.

"This is very important to kids because sometimes it's unstable, so it's a beautiful thing for them to be surprised to be able to come in and get what they want, just a sense of comfort." Laurel Springs said.

