Tractor-trailer crashes snarl traffic on I-476, I-276 Thursday morning

Two separate tractor-trailer crashes created a traffic mess on two major area highways during an already rainy Thursday morning commute.

Around 5 a.m., a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the northbound lanes on I-476. The truck went through the guardrail and partially off the side of the road.

Meanwhile, on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, a crash involving a car carrier and a dump truck knocked out the concrete wall in the westbound lanes near the Philadelphia interchange.

The westbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at Philly/Bensalem while crews worked to clear the roadway.

No injuries have been reported in either incident at this time.

