Tractor trailer fire closes stretch of southbound I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia

A tractor trailer fire on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia caused a southbound stretch of the highway to close early Friday morning.

The highway is currently closed between Exit 26 for the Betsy Ross Bridge and Exit 23 for Girard Avenue, PennDOT said.

Video of the tractor trailer fire shared by Mark Fusetti shows the truck completely engulfed in flames on the left side of the highway.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports that the driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for treatment of burn injuries.

Some motorists got themselves out of the traffic back-up by driving in the wrong direction down the Cottman Avenue on-ramp.

Bob Kelly said commuters can circumvent the traffic by getting off I-95 at Cottman Avenue and use State Road to re-enter the highway at Allegheny Avenue.