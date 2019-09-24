Tractor-trailer involved in multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Del.

article

Delaware State Police are currently on scene of a multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that has closed all lanes of both north and southbound I-95 in the area of Rt. 72 in Newark.

Police say early indications are that this will be a prolonged closure that will affect both secondary and tertiary roadways.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid traveling along the entire corridor as delays will be significant in the surrounding areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.