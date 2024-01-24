Traffic impacted as bridge to undergo major rehabilitation in Bucks County

A bridge in Bucks County is days away from major construction that could take up to 10 months to complete. Detours will be posted, but the construction will have an impact for drivers.

A winter’s fog shrouded The New Hope-Lambertville Bridge Wednesday.

Linking the Pennsylvania and New Jersey communities since 1904, the steel span is an emblem of the region.

Chase Bradley of Lambertville said, "It’s the ultimate symbol of Lambertville. If you look at it from the sky. If you look from a distance, that’s what you see the bridge crossing into Pennsylvania."

Beginning Tuesday, the bridge will be getting a facelift. The operators of the span, The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, say it’ll be scraped and painted, rusted steel replaced, along with a new walkway and lighting system.

It’s a $26 million job supported by bridge tolls and will last into the fall. Joe Resta is the Executive Director of the toll bridge commission. "The last thing we want is for a bridge to fail," he said. "If a bridge fails it will be closed for the duration for significant repairs."

Motorists crossing the bridge into Pennsylvania will use the New Hope - Lambertville Bridge, but those heading to New Jersey will be redirected to the nearby Stockton Bridge. Charles Bradley said the community is aware. "We’ve been aware of it for a whole year now. We’ve been prepared. I’m not sure what it means for the businesses, but there have been discussions."

Shops and restaurants line the streets in the quaint towns on either side.

The walkway will remain open through much of the work while residents do not foresee a major disruption.

Danielle Gannon is a marketer who works with businesses in the area. "I guess we’ll be using the Stockton Bridge, just a little ways down. Not the biggest deal in the world. If it was an option, I’d keep the bridge open."