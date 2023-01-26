Weather Authority: Tranquil, seasonable Friday night ahead of mild weekend

It’s been a quiet Friday as all eyes are on the forecast for Sunday’s Eagles matchup against San Francisco.

Overnight into Saturday will be tranquil, under partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the lower 30s for most of the region.

Saturday will be pleasant, though a little breezy, under partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday should see temps above average again, topping out in the low 50s, with mostly cloudy skies. There is a 20 percent chance of a light shower by game time at 3 p.m., but it won’t amount to much and it won’t affect fans or the play of the game.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s by the end of the game.

A look to next week shows mild conditions until Wednesday, when temperatures will return closer to normal for this time of year, as Groundhog Day should see highs in the upper 30s and a possible light rain snow mix.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 32

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 52, Low: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 53, Low: 40

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 51, Low: .6

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 41, Low: 29

WEDNESDAY: Cold blast. High: 38, Low: 30

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day. High: 38, Low: 24