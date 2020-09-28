Transgender woman killed in West Philadelphia shooting, suspect charged

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in West Philadelphia Monday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. on the 900 block of North 41st Street.

Police say Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot one time in the left arm and once in the left side of the neck. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Abdullah lbn El-Amin Jaamia, 28, was taken into custody following the incident. Jaamia has been charged with murder and related offenses.

Deja Lynn Alvarez, a transgender activist, told FOX 29's Kelly Rule the victim was a transgender woman.

"We are transgender women and that's nothing to be ashamed of. In order for this to change we need society to stop shaming us and shaming those who are involved with us," she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

