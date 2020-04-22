Transit Workers Union will not call for a work stoppage on Thursday, SEPTA says

SEPTA announced Wednesday night that TWU Local 234 will not call for a work stoppage on Thursday.

"SEPTA’s top priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees. We will continue working closely with our workforce and union leaders to provide the safest possible environment for essential travel during the COVID-19 crisis," SEPTA said in a statement.

SEPTA expects to continue to operate on the Lifeline Service Schedule that has been in place since April 9.

The union has issued a list of demands for safer working conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic, and have threatened action if their concerns are not satisfied.

"SEPTA is turning a blind eye, a deaf ear, to our concerns," Transit Workers Union 234 President Willie Brown said in a video release.

The Transit Workers Union issued its list of eight demands on Tuesday night. Among the stipulations are a 15 rider per vehicle limit and a modified workweek at full pay.

The TWU is also requesting deaths related to COVID-19 to count as work-related injuries, thus entitling beneficiaries to workers comp benefits.

So far, three SEPTA employees have died of coronavirus-related complications. The workers who died worked at various locations in the city for SEPTA, including the Elmwood Trolley Depot at Elmwood and 73rd Street, where one was an AC specialist, another worked on fueling at the South Philly Depot at Johnson and 20th Street, and the third was a mechanic at the Midvale Depot.

