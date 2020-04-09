SEPTA: Essential personnel given exclusive, priority access beginning Thursday

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SEPTA has implemented a "Lifeline Service" that restricts access to their transportation services to only essential workers and reduces their services by nearly half.

Carla Showell-Lee, SEPTA's media relations director, explains the new service protocol as it takes effect Thursday on Good Day Philadelphia.

"We know that people are taking the system for other reasons and that's why it's so important for us to really impress upon people if you don't have to use the system, please don't," Showell-Lee told FOX 29's Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley. "It's important that while you're traveling that you're covering up your face and your nose. That will protect you the rider and the driver."

SEPTA police will be patrolling stations and different transportation systems to ensure that SEPTA riders can prove that they are actually essential workers and that they're also keeping their mouths and noses covered.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS

Largely, SEPTA will be counting on the honor system but they will be approaching the public to make sure they're where they're supposed to be.

In late March, SEPTA dramatically reduced the number of riders allowed to use their transportation service and altered their schedule for SEPTA’s Regional Rail service.

Advertisement

The change in frequency of services will be effective seven days a week until further notice as officials monitor developments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

SEPTA is asking employees and commuters to continue practicing social distancing when using the transit service until further notice.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Pennsylvania schools ordered to remain closed until end of academic year

ACME mandates social distancing measures, limits in-store costumers due to COVID-19

Resources to help you navigate the COVID-19 pandemic

How COVID-19 has impacted Delaware Valley so far

Interactive map tracks spread of COVID-19 globally

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP